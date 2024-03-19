Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $21.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of CWAN opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -152.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $601,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,400,588 shares of company stock worth $277,607,454. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

