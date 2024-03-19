Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Up 10.2% in February

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

