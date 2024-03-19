CNFinance (CNF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

CNFinance Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CNF opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 453.76 and a current ratio of 558.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNFinance by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

