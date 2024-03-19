Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.