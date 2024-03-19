Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

CGNX opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cognex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

