Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CTSH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.79. 318,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

