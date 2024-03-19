Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 11,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34,483.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

