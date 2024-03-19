Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Merrywell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,832.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COLB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,893. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

