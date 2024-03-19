Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 67.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 276.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

CLBK traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 19,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.20.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.