Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 397,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CVGI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.73. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
