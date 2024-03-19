Comparing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Surrey Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $36.97 million N/A $8.59 million N/A N/A Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BEO Bancorp and Surrey Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Surrey Bancorp beats BEO Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

