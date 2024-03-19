Comparing Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrovaya and Atkore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.01 -$1.48 million $0.02 196.10 Atkore $3.52 billion 1.86 $689.90 million $16.68 10.68

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya. Atkore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrovaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electrovaya and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Electrovaya currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 189.12%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $178.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya 1.79% 12.44% 2.40% Atkore 18.80% 46.79% 23.55%

Summary

Atkore beats Electrovaya on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel; infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and governments through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

