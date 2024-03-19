Compound One Day Volume Tops $130.04 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $70.51 or 0.00107663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $570.76 million and approximately $130.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,905 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

