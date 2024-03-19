Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Compugen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Compugen

Compugen Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 356,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,059. The firm has a market cap of $225.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.