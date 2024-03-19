Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.66 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

