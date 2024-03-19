Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $10.51 during trading on Tuesday. 3,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Get Concord Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,880,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,334 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.