Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.83.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.17. 244,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.48 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.