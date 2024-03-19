Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $196,045,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $186,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after buying an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.