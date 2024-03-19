Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,911 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Kellanova worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kellanova by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,298,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,087,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,850,858. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

