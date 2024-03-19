Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

