Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUST. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUST opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $20.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

