Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

CBSH stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $59.05.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $70,463.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

