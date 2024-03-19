Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,480 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,047,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,707,000 after buying an additional 293,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,425,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,477,000 after buying an additional 157,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,641,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,956,000 after purchasing an additional 189,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,435,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,092 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

