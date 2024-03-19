Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,266 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

