Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.