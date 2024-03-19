Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

