Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.71 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

