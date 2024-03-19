Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 148,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 682,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

