Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VYM opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $118.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.