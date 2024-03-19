Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $10.70 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 254,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

