Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Linde by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $466.11 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $331.95 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.78.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

