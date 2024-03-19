Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

