Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,277,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $187.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

