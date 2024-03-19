Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

