Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $636,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OBDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,333,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

