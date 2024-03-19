Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 828 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.29 and its 200-day moving average is $214.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $248.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

