Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordson by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $263.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $204.60 and a one year high of $275.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

