Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.