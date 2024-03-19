Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 122,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

