Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.98% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,514,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

