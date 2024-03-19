Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,308 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,324,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,094,000 after buying an additional 1,662,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,272,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,932,000 after buying an additional 713,926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,983,000 after buying an additional 1,525,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

