Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $532.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $514.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $547.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

