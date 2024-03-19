Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 815.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,376,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Nucor by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.71. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

