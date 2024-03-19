Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.99 Million Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 122,059 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1,152.5% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 115,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 57,186 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 884.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMOM stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $345.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

