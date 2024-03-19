Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 153,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,629,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $75.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

