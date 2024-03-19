Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $733.02. 335,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,767. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $716.32 and a 200 day moving average of $634.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

