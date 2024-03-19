Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $26,319.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 638,176 shares of company stock worth $11,407,065. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Coursera alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

Coursera Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 795,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.52. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.