CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRA International
Insider Activity at CRA International
Institutional Trading of CRA International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 1,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRA International Price Performance
NASDAQ CRAI opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.18. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $143.76.
CRA International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.
About CRA International
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
