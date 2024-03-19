CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get CRA International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRA International

Insider Activity at CRA International

Institutional Trading of CRA International

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CRA International news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,701.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,487,085. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 1,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Price Performance

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.18. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $143.76.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.