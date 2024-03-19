Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 4,627 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $164.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

