Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9,830.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,067 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 209,367 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 645,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

